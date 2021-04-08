Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -8

VITALS: The Heat and Lakers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier, Miami won 96-94 in Los Angeles Feb. 20. With a win, the Heat T will sweep the season series for the seventh time and the first since 2014-15. The Heat are 28-37 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 18-14 in home games and 10-23 in road games. ... Forward Jimmy Butler has four triple-doubles this season, already tying for the most during a single-season in team history ... For the Heat, KZ Okpala (health protocol) is out and guards Gabe Vincent (knee) and Tyler Herro (foot) are probable. For the Lakers, LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles) are out.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Victor Oladipo

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

LAKERS

G Dennis Schroder

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

C Marc Gasol

F Markief Morris

F Kyle Kuzma

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Duncan Robinson: “We’re getting more and more comfortable, every game, every practice, every shootaround,” Robinson said. “In many cases, they’ve kind of been thrown into the fire. So any reps that they give is helping them. And they’re slowing seeing it slow down for them, and just allowing them to be themselves, which is really skilled and unselfish basketball players.”

