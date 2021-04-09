Miami Heat Complete Season Sweep of Los Angeles Lakers With 110-104 Victory

The Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, who were playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The Miami Heat got a little revenge against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night.

After losing to the Lakers in last year's NBA Finals, the Heat defeated them 110-104. The victory completed a regular-season sweep of the defending champions.

“You don’t know what is going to present itself in an NBA basketball game. We need these experiences together," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I thought we did some things very well. I thought the Lakers did some things too. It’s a game of runs and every time we had an opportunity for a double-digit lead, they would make a run going back. I have to look at the film, but a lot of those key, swing moments, we would have a couple turnovers and empty possessions that would give them a little momentum going the other way. We will have to tighten that up.”

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 28 points while Victor Oladipo finished with 18 points and Tyler Herro added 13. The Lakers continued to struggle while playing without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who are dealing with injuries.

“We always take the W’s in this league," Butler said. "They’re very hard to come by, especially against the Lakers. Yeah, we could be better. You have to take them when you can get them.”

The only negative for the Heat was Oladipo leaving the game in the fourth quarter because of knee pain. The Heat say he will be further evaluated Friday.

