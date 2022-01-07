Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Continues to Make Progress

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris is with the team in Phoenix

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris is taking steps in the right direction to returning to the lineup. 

Morris met the team in Phoenix Friday, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Morris has missed the past 30 games with a neck injury. 

Morris has been sidelined since getting pushed from behind by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in early November. Both players were ejected. Morris, who was acquired in the offseason, has continued his feud with Jokic. On Tuesday, he referred to Jokic as a "300-pound sloppy fat boy." 

