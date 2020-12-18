Miami Heat's Max Strus Just Awaiting Opportunity to Show His Worth

Miami Heat rookie Max Strus is fighting for one of the remaining roster spots

When Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra sees rookie guard Max Strus on the court, it is exactly the player the organization envisions.

Strus is likely fighting for a two-way roster spot for the regular season. The Heat close the preseason Friday against the Toronto Raptors.

“He’s intriguing with his ability to play in our system,” Spoelstra said. “He can play without the ball. He can space the floor but he also can move without the ball and find open areas, come off screens and make plays. You can see how that can fit with us. He’s had some good moments in camp.”

With several players likely resting for the final exhibition game, Strus should have plenty opportunity to showcase his skills. He played 24 minutes in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Strus, who spent last season with the Chicago Bulls G League affiliate, averaged 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists. In college he went undrafted out of DePaul after beginning his career at Division II Lewis College.

The story should sound familiar. Heat forward Duncan Robinson took the same path, starting at the Division III level before ending his collegiate career at Michigan. Robinson entered the NBA on a two-way contract, earned a guaranteed deal and last year set the franchise single-season record for 3-pointers.

Strus isn’t thinking that far ahead.

“I just take it one day at a time,” Strus said. “I don’t think the games mean as much as people make it out to be. I think it’s every day in practice, just making sure I’m do everything I can to compete and showcase everything I can do to help this team out.”

Twitter: @ShandelRich



Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com