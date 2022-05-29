Max Strus is Essential for the Miami Heat in Game 7

Tonight, the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will play in FTX Arena to determine who will play the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. There is no more room for error for either team. The All-Stars will have to be present, but it is just as essential for the role players to perform too. For the Heat, one of the factors that will determine the result will be shooting guard Max Strus.

Before Game 6, Strus had been struggling in the consecutive losses in the series. He was 0-7 from the field in Game 4 and 0-9 in Game 5. With Tyler Herro out and Duncan Robinson out of the starting lineup, Strus has the task of being the main three-point shooter on the Heat. These lackluster performances were damaging Miami on the offensive end.

However, Strus rebounded in Game 6. After going 0-11 from the arc in Games 4 and 5, Strus had 13 points while shooting 3-8 from three-point range. He and Kyle Lowry produced 31 points from the backcourt, after only having seven points combined in two games.

With Jimmy Butler being back in prime form for Miami, Strus can go back to being a role player with his double-digit performances. The Heat are 8-1 in these playoffs when Strus scores 10+ points, with the only loss being by one point to the Atlanta Hawks. It’s not a coincidence either. When Strus is efficient, he gives the Heat more of an offensive presence for defenders to worry about.

He will be crucial to Miami’s success tonight and going forward (if they win Game 7).

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.