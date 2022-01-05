Return of Max Strus Should Provide a Lift for Miami Heat

On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat welcome back guard Max Strus after spending a little more than a week on the COVID-19 protocols list.

Strus and the Heat are trying to end a two-game losing streak on their West Coast road trip. They play at the Portland Trail Blazers, who are without guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

With Strus’, the Heat get back a player that encompasses what it means to be a part of this organization. This year in particular, the club has been forced to channel the ‘Next man up’ mentality, and Heat have demonstrated each night they have the depth to do so.

Strus was one of the first names we became familiar with at the beginning of this season. After going undrafted out of DePaul, he has proven this year he is much more than just a reserve player while becoming a fan favorite. Strus is arguably one of the Heat's most popular players because of his underdog story.

After playing sparingly last season, Strus is averaging 11 points and 23 minutes. These stats don’t really reflect much of the tear that Strus was on just before he was placed in the COVID protocols. He averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 three pointers made in the five games prior to being sidelined.

If Strus can return right back to this level of play, he will make an instant impact.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @coreyholmes4