Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Return of Max Strus Should Provide a Lift for Miami Heat

    Return of Max Strus Should Provide a Lift for Miami Heat

    Max Strus back in the fold after being in COVID protocols

    Max Strus back in the fold after being in COVID protocols

    On Wednesday night, the Miami Heat welcome back guard Max Strus after spending a little more than a week on the COVID-19 protocols list.

    Strus and the Heat are trying to end a two-game losing streak on their West Coast road trip. They play at the Portland Trail Blazers, who are without guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. 

    With Strus’, the Heat get back a player that encompasses what it means to be a part of this organization. This year in particular, the club has been forced to channel the ‘Next man up’ mentality, and Heat have demonstrated each night they have the depth to do so.

    Read More

    USATSI_17346380_168389536_lowres
    5
    Gallery
    5 Images

    Strus was one of the first names we became familiar with at the beginning of this season. After going undrafted out of DePaul, he has proven this year he is much more than just a reserve player while becoming a fan favorite. Strus is arguably one of the Heat's most popular players because of his underdog story. 

    After playing sparingly last season, Strus is averaging 11 points and 23 minutes. These stats don’t really reflect much of the tear that Strus was on just before he was placed in the COVID protocols.  He averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 three pointers made in the five games prior to being sidelined.

    If Strus can return right back to this level of play, he will make an instant impact.

    Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @coreyholmes4

    USATSI_17407670_168389536_lowres
    News

    Return of Max Strus Should Provide a Lift for Miami Heat

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_17437853_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17449673_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17449650_168389536_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Offers Praise for Miami Heat Culture

    Jan 4, 2022
    USATSI_17449667_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Awaiting the Status of Injured Jimmy Butler

    Jan 4, 2022
    USATSI_17441291_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors Preview

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17427370_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings Preview

    Jan 2, 2022
    USATSI_17407798_168389536_lowres (1)
    News

    Absences Should Give Miami Heat's Tyler Herro More Time to Shine

    Dec 31, 2021