Miami Heat's Max Strus Making Most of Summer League Experience

Miami Heat guard Max Strus has taken full advantage of his summer-league experience in Las Vegas.

He hit a winning 3-pointer Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, giving the Heat organization more reason to have confidence in him.

“Those are the moments you dream of and want as a player, as a competitor,” Strus told reporters in Las Vegas. “That’s what you want, you want the ball in your hands at the end of the game. Everyone in our huddle was like, ‘Max, send us home.’ That means the world to me. So to have your teammates have the confidence in you and coaches to put the ball in your hands in that situation, you can’t ask for anything else.”

Strus said he's been working more on becoming a more consistent shooter. He's spent much time in the offseason with shooting coach Rob Fodor and assistants Chris Quinn and Eric Glass.

“Just to continue to build habits and keep learning," Strus said. "That’s the biggest thing the Heat provides, their development program is top notch to where every day you’re learning something new or you’re getting better at something.”

Added Heat summer league coach Malik Allen: “He has really grown. Just his confidence level. The thing you notice when he first got here was he was a willing listener and just a very smart worker. That carried on. But I think just his confidence level. The first day he was here, you heard his voice, which is great for these guys. He came in and you felt him when he came in the gym. That for him is a big, big step because that just helps your game grow as well as you get more comfortable in a leadership position.”

