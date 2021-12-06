Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat Preview
    Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat Preview

    The Miami Heat play host to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday at FTX Arena
    The Miami Heat play host to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday at FTX Arena

    Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

    Where: FTX Arena

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -4.5

    VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 129-103, win in Memphis on 10/30, and with a win, would sweep the series for the eighth time in team history and the first since the 2018-19 season. The Heat are 28-22 all-time versus the Grizzlies during the regular season, including 16-9 in home games and 12-13 in road games ... Duncan Robinson has currently appeared in 171 straight games, the second-longest streak in team history. Glen Rice (174) holds the record ... Guard Tyler Herro scored the 2,000th point of his career on 12/4 at Milwaukee, becoming the second youngest and tying for the second fastest to hit the mark in team history ... Over his last nine games, Gabe Vincent is averaging 12.7 points (114 total) while shooting 47.6 percent (40-of-84) from the field and 46.3 percent (25-of-54) from three-point range. He scored a season-high 20 at CHI on 11/27, including 16 points in the fourth to help secure the, 107-104, win ... For the Heat, forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone), forward Markieff Morris (neck), center Bam Adebayo (thumb) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out and guard Jimmy Butler (tail bone) is questionable. 

    HEAT

    G Tyler Herro

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Dewayne Dedmon

    F Duncan Robinson

    F P.J. Tucker

    GRIZZLIES

    G Tyus Jones 

    G Desmond Banes

    C Steven Adams

    F Jaren Jackson Jr.

    F Dillon Brooks

    QUOTABLE

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on losing Bam Adebayo for six weeks: “When you lose an All-Star player it’s never easy. But this is the league. And when I look around the league, I see a lot of teams dealing with injuries and guys out and guys coming back. There’s a lot of that going on right now and we just have to weather the storm and recalibrate and figure out a new plan, new direction, which our guys are very capable of doing.”

