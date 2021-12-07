Offensive Woes Doom Miami Heat in Loss to Memphis Grizzlies

The Miami Heat's leader returned but it was still the same offensive struggles.

Even with Jimmy Butler back in the lineup, the Heat were still outmatched in a 105-90 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday at FTX Arena. The Heat were crippled by 23 turnovers.

“The 15 in the first half were really tough," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Second half was more of the timeliness, not necessarily the volume. The empty possessions. The turnovers when there is swing moments just when we are about to get some momentum, and it usually led to a basket going the other way. It’s a big credit to who they are, what they do and the style of play they have. They can really speed you up. They have quick hands. They are constantly reaching or running through passing lanes, speeding you up and we did not handle that well particularly in the first half.”

The Heat have now lost four of the last five games, including three straight at home.

“Any time you’re playing from behind, your game changes," Heat guard Tyler Herro said. "Especially early on when we dig ourselves in a hole, it’s hard to generate good looks to not feel so much pressure on the offensive end. We just have to be better on both ends of the floor. Last couple games, obviously, hasn’t been our best basketball, so just being able to watch film and get back to the basics. Onto the next game.”

The Heat return to action at home Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com