Miami Heat Meyers Leonard is a man of his word.

When the coronavirus pandemic started, he said he would find a way to help others. So far, he has.

On Sunday, Leonard hosted The Hammer Classic, a 24-hour live Twitch stream to raise money for Feeding South Florida and Feeding America. The event collected $70,000 of the $175,000 he is trying to raise in order to feed those affected by the outbreak.

Late Monday night, Leonard tweeted his gratitude by writing, "Ladies & Gentlemen.. WOW. THANK YOU to everyone who came thru the 24-hour live stream. Together, we raised $70,000 on our way to raise $175,000 and feed over 1 million people in the month of April due to COVID-19. The rest of the month is going to be exciting! Stay tuned! 🙏🏼Red heartHammer"

This is the latest of Leonard's charitable efforts during the crisis. As of Monday, there have been a reported 364,088 cases and 10,792 deaths in the United States. The NBA season has been put on hold until at least May because of the outbreak.

In the past month, Leonard has hosted gaming tournament that raised more than $200,000 to help the cause. This is just his first year with the Heat after spending the past seven seasons in Portland. Donations can be made here.

"This is not a time to just sit around and do nothing," Leonard said. "This is a time to take advantage of not only spending time together, but also doing things that we wouldn’t normally have time to do, number one. And number two, how do we continue to impact people at a high level?"

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich