InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Heat's Meyers Leonard raises another $70,000 for coronavirus relief efforts

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Meyers Leonard is a man of his word.

When the coronavirus pandemic started, he said he would find a way to help others. So far, he has.

On Sunday, Leonard hosted The Hammer Classic, a 24-hour live Twitch stream to raise money for Feeding South Florida and Feeding America. The event collected $70,000 of the $175,000 he is trying to raise in order to feed those affected by the outbreak.

Late Monday night, Leonard tweeted his gratitude by writing, "Ladies & Gentlemen.. WOW. THANK YOU to everyone who came thru the 24-hour live stream. Together, we raised $70,000 on our way to raise $175,000 and feed over 1 million people in the month of April due to COVID-19. The rest of the month is going to be exciting! Stay tuned! 🙏🏼Red heartHammer"

This is the latest of Leonard's charitable efforts during the crisis. As of Monday, there have been a reported 364,088 cases and 10,792 deaths in the United States. The NBA season has been put on hold until at least May because of the outbreak.

In the past month, Leonard has hosted gaming tournament that raised more than $200,000 to help the cause. This is just his first year with the Heat after spending the past seven seasons in Portland. Donations can be made here. 

"This is not a time to just sit around and do nothing," Leonard said. "This is a time to take advantage of not only spending time together, but also doing things that we wouldn’t normally have time to do, number one. And number two, how do we continue to impact people at a high level?"

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA season on hold through at least April

League commissioner Adam Silver says coronavirus issue won't be addressed until May

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro missing out on favorite moment of the season

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro flourishes in clutch situations, which is referred to by fans as `Tyler Time.'

Shandel Richardson

Point guard could be a priority for Miami Heat in NBA Draft

Most mock drafts have the Miami Heat going after a point guard

Shandel Richardson

`Game' shape will be a factor if NBA season resumes

Even when NBA layoff ends, players could need up to two weeks before returning to regular season form

Shandel Richardson

Coach Erik Spoelstra making way toward becoming "Miami Heat Lifer"

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says he can't imagine working for another NBA organization

Shandel Richardson

Players-only NBA2K tournament provides outlet for Heat's Derrick Jones Jr

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. eager about NBA2K tournament during coronavirus suspension

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat launch online Covid-19 resource center

Miami Heat website to assist in educating the public how to remain safe during coronavirus outbreak

Shandel Richardson

Rehab going according to plan for Heat's Meyers Leonard

If NBA season resumes, Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard expects to be ready after being sidelined with ankle injury

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard remains positive during NBA coronavirus suspension

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard details activities during NBA's coronavirus suspension

Shandel Richardson

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra taking advantage of quarantine by spending more time with family

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says more family time has eased the frustration of three weeks without basketball

Shandel Richardson