InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

League suspension has benefited recovery for Heat's Meyers Leonard

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard has at least one benefit from the NBA season being halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Leonard, who hasn't played since early February because of a foot injury, has had ample time to recuperate so he is healthy when the season resumes.

"I'm feeling much, much better," Leonard said during a recent Instagram interview. "Obviously, I had an injury there right before the season was suspended. And it was bad. I think most people were aware of that."

Leonard, who is in his first season in Miami after being traded from Portland for Hassan Whiteside last summer, played all 49 games before sustaining the injury Feb. 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. He missed 16 straight games before the league suspended play March 11. NBA commissioner Adam Silver is expected to revist the situation at the end of the month. Regardless of the outcome, Leonard will have had at least three months to recover and is expected ready if a solution is found. There has been talk of canceling the remainder of the season and starting the playoffs sometime during the summer.

The Heat, who were the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, would face the Indiana Pacers in the first round.

"I’m always incredibly, incredibly focused and I take a very professional approach," Leonard said. "So I guess if there’s a silver lining for Meyers Leonard, I’ve had more time to rehab and the rehab’s been very good.”

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Miami Heat's case against the 1990s Chicago Bulls

How would LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat stack against the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen-led Chicago Bulls

Shandel Richardson

A future Hall of Famer says Heat's Bam Adebayo reminds him of another Hall of Famer

Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh compares Bam Adebayo to Magic Johson

Shandel Richardson

Jimmy Butler has been ideal teammate his first season with Miami Heat

After being labeled as a bad teammate in previous stops, Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler is changing other's perception

Shandel Richardson

Former Heat guard Dion Waiters opens up about incident on team flight, Pat Riley and depression

Former Heat player Dion Waiters says he has no ill feelings toward Pat Riley

Shandel Richardson

by

RudyRC1914

Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem show their support for Scottie Pippen

The often overlooked Scottie Pippen gets an endorsement from Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem during Michael Jordan documentary

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler supplies teammates with portable baskets

Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler makes it easy for teammates to work out during coronavirus shutdown by gifting portable hoops

Shandel Richardson

by

Jmlsknights

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra appreciated Michael Jordan for his game and shoes

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has one of the most impressive Air Jordan collections in the NBA

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade's love for Michael Jordan highlights Q & A with fans

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade lists his top five NBA players of all time in session with fans

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat strength staff doing its part to keep players in shape during shutdown

Miami Heat strength and conditioning coach Eric Foran holds daily workouts with the team on Zoom

Shandel Richardson

Chris Bosh and family make sweet delivery to local hospitals

Former Miami Heat center Chris Bosh delivered dozens of treats to workers at Memorial Regional and Joe DiMaggio Children's hospitals

Shandel Richardson

by

SWThrilla281