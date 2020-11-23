SI.com
Meyers Leonard Had `Unfinished Business' With the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard has always been a player who wanted to avoid being traded.

He never expected to leave Portland, the team that drafted him, but didn’t want to make a habit of departures. So that explains why Leonard was comfortable with re-signing the Heat last week during free agency.

Leonard signed a two-year, $19-million contract.

“Obviously, I did a lot of talking with my agent, talking with my wife and just personally thinking to myself what it is I wanted. I felt an immediate connection when I got to Miami.”

Leonard had previously made it clear he wanted to be in a situation where he played significant minutes on a contender. After starting the first half of the season, his playing time was reduced once he returned from a foot injury.

Leonard faces the possibility of losing even more minutes with the Heat drafting forward Precious Achiuwa with the No. 20 pick in the NBA draft. Leonard decided to come back because he said he felt the Heat still had “unfinished business” and his competitive nature.

“I know that I can impact the game every single night,” Leonard said. “I know that I can do the little things that don’t show up in the stat sheets … I don’t give a (expletive). I just don’t care about it. I care about winning.” 

