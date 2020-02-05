InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat will have to make roster adjustments on road trip amid injuries

Shandel Richardson

The phrase has often been used over the years in the Miami Heat locker room.

Each time a player is injured, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra always says, "next man, up." The motto is expected to be used frequently during this five-game, West Coast road trip that begins Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Center Meyers Leonard and guard Tyler Herro are sidelined because of injuries sustained in Monday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat have already played the past 12 games without guard Justise Winslow, who has dealt with back problems most of the season. Playing without three rotation players caused the organization to recall three players _ forwards KZ Okpala and Kyle Alexander and guard Gabe Vincent _ from their G League affiliate in Sioux Falls.

"It sucks, Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "In this game, you don't want to see anybody get hurt. I pray for them to have fast recoveries. Next man up, mentality. I know the way Meyers and Tyler are wired, they'll get back in no time. They want to be out here. They want to help this team win."

Leonard is set to miss his first game of the season after playing in the previous 49. He will likely be replaced by Kelly Olynyk or James Johnson in the starting lineup. Without Herro, it could mean more minutes for Dion Waiters. He has only played in three games after being suspended for violating team rules three times earlier in the season.

