Heat's Meyers Leonard leads team to victory in NBA Call of Duty Tournament

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat were at least able to pick up some sort of victory while the NBA is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, Heat forward Meyers Leonard led his team to a victory in a Call of Duty tournament for NBA players. The match was broadcast on Twitch, a live streaming platform for gamers. Leonard teamed with NBAers Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Mario Hezonja and high school player Bronny James, son of LeBron James. They defeated a team comprised of Josh Hart, Ben Simmons and Royce O'Neale and high school player Terrence Clarke.

Leonard posted the final stats on personal Twitter page. He finished with 324 kills, 180 deaths and 44,350 experience points (XP), much different from points, rebounds and blocks in the NBA.

"Truth be told. @BenSimmons25 is NICE," Leonard wrote on Twitter. "... I was dominant."

Gaming has been a getaway for athletes from the coronavirus scare. With many confined to their homes because of quarantines, it is a way to pass the time and remain connected. Last week Leonard hosted another gaming tournament that raised nearly $37,000 for those affected by the virus.

"All in all. It was a damn good time," Leonard wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to everyone who tuned in!"

Leonard and Simmons are part of the NBA gaming community that also includes Gordon Hayward, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson. Last year Leonard joined the FaZe Clan, a professional eSports organization. He is huge in the gaming world for his Call of Duty and Fortnite play.

Comments (1)
Harvey Fialkov
Harvey Fialkov

Can’t believe we had this on front of Herald sports today!

