VIDEO: Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard Provides Valuable Minutes in Win Against New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard Provides Valuable Minutes in Win Against New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra explains decision to start Meyers Leonard in place of Moe Harkless against New Orleans Pelicans
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra explains the decision to start Meyers Leonard in place of Moe Harkless Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Heat won 111-98. Leonard finished with nine points, two rebounds and an assist. 

