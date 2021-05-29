Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 1:30 p.m., ET

TV: TNT, Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Heat +4.5

VITALS: :The Heat and Bucks met three times this regular season with Milwaukee winning the series, 2-1. The HEAT are 71-47 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other two times during the playoffs with Miami winning both of those series, 4-0 in the 2013 first round and 4-1 last season in the Eastern Conference semifinals ... The Bucks’ 34-point win in Game 2 was their fourth-largest in playoff history and their third-largest home playoff win of all-time ... Heat center Bam Adebayo was one of only two players in the NBA to record at least 300 assists and 60 blocks this season, joining Giannis ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

BUCKS

G Jrue Holiday

G Donte DiVincenzo

C Brook Lopez

F Khris Middleton

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “We’re just focused on [Saturday] and that’s what [Friday] was about, of preparing for that. We fully understand we all have to be better. And it’s not just on one side of the floor. This is a very dynamic, competitive series. It’s requiring us to do many things that will have to be better.”

