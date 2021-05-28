Miami Heat Have Their Backs Against the Wall Against the Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat, who are down 3-0 against the Milwaukee Bucks, are facing elimination

After a second straight blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat are now facing elimination in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs.

No NBA team has ever rallied from a 3-0 deficit but the Heat refuse to give up home. Here's a glimpse of how they are approaching the next game in the series.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “I will put together my thoughts. I don’t have all those thoughts right now. You take it one step at a time. Everything can seem overwhelming if you look at the whole big picture. We are capable of playing good enough to win a game. That is all our focus has to be right now.”

Heat forward Jimmy Butler: “I just think we have to pick who we want to be. Be physical and make things much more tough. Then you have to live with the result. We have to take it a day at a time. We can’t even skip to Saturday at this point. We’ve got to figure out ways to be better tomorrow. I’m not surprised. It’s basketball.”

Heat center Bam Adebayo: Obviously we don’t want to be in this position, but there’s nothing we can do about it now. All we can do is keep our heads up. We’re not too worried about what history says. We’ve got our work cut. Anything can happen. A lot of guys in the locker room have been down 3-0, 3-1. We’ve got to figure it out. Our backs are against the wall. It’s literally win or go home.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com