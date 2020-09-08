Milwaukee Bucks Mike Budenholzer On The Challenges Of Playing Without Giannis Antetokounmpo
Shandel Richardson
After missing the second half of Game 4 with an ankle injury, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a game-time decision.
Shandel Richardson
Editor
My gut feeling says he will play. He has to.
Gamesmanship whether he plays or not. It is meant to throw the Heat off by waiting until the last minute.