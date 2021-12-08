Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4.5

VITALS: : The Heat and Bucks meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, the teams have split their two contests with each winning on their home floor. The Heat are 72-48 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 38-21 in home games and 34-27 in road games ... Center Dewayne Dedmon has shot 57.1 percent (8-14) from the field over his last three games ... Forward P.J. Tucker is shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range this season ... For the Heat, forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone), forward Markieff Morris (neck), center Bam Adebayo (thumb) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Dewayne Dedmon

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

BUCKS

G Jrue Holiday

G Grayson Allen

C Bobby Portis Jr

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

F Khris Middleton

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on playing without Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler: “Obviously those are two guys that help us get settled, especially in the beginning of the game. We can throw the ball to either one of them and they create most of the action and offense for us. Without those two, the first unit is really just Kyle creating. We need to continue to work through these problems. Find solutions and we’ll be all right.”

