    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

    Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

    The Heat open the season against the Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated them in the first round of the playoffs before eventually winning the championship
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Game time: 8 p.m., ET

    Where: FTX Arena

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -1

    VITALS: : The Heat and Bucks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Milwaukee won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 71-47 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 37-21 in home games and 34-26 in road games. ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 570-straight games in which he has appeared in. ... Jimmy Butler has recorded at least 100 steals in eight straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA ... Last season Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made ... After an opening night 127-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, the Bucks begin their first road trip of the season Thursday night in Miami. After Thursday’s game, the Bucks will take on the Spurs (10/23) and Pacers (10/25) to round out the road trip.  For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ... 

    HEAT

    G Jimmy Butler

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Bam Adebayo

    F Duncan Robinson

    F P.J. Tucker

    BUCKS

    G Jrue Holiday

    G Grayson Allen 

    C Brook Lopez

    F Khris Middleton 

    F Giannis Antetokounmpo

    QUOTABLE

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on defending the Bucks: “You have to be who you are, so we’re really trying to establish our defensive identity. We want to be one of the better defensive teams in this league, and we’re going to have different kinds of challenges, night in and night out. This one is a challenge with a really good team and system, and it’s not just Giannis.”

    TWITTER: @ShandelRich

    Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

    Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

    For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

    USATSI_16987846_168389536_lowres
    News

    Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Preview

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16910276_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Moves on From Tenure With the Milwaukee Bucks

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15851403_168389536_lowres
    News

    Charles Barkley Picks the Chicago Bulls to Finish Ahead of Miami Heat

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16892558_168389536_lowres (1)
    News

    Winning Attitude is Perhaps Kyle Lowry's Best Asset for the Miami Heat

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16909667_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Pat Riley Confident Tyler Herro Will Back Up The Talk

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16960210_168389536_lowres
    News

    Duncan Robinson's Improved Defense Has Impressed Pat Riley the Most

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_15404474_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Pat Riley Thinks Bam Adebayo Could Become a `Flat Out Scorer' This Season

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16959715_168389536_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat's Tyler Herro in Rare Company During Preseason

    Oct 16, 2021