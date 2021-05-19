Milwaukee Bucks Seeking Revenge Against the Miami Heat in First Round

Milwaukee Bucks owner says they preferred to face the Miami Heat in the playoffs after last year's loss

The Milwaukee Bucks wanted to face the Miami Heat during this year's postseason.

That was evident when they made an effort to crush the Heat last Saturday to solidify the teams would meet in the first round. If that wasn't enough proof, the Bucks owner Marc Larsy made it crystal clear during a Wednesday interview on CNBC.

Larsy, who is also the chairman and CEO of Avenue Capital, was asked the end of the interview about the Bucks facing the Heat in the playoffs. He admitted the Bucks wanted the Heat and followed with this:

“We did,” Lasry said of facing Miami. “And you can that see we did and the reason why is because when we played the Heat we played our guys. We didn’t do what a lot of other teams have done, which is sit all their guys. We played our guys to make sure — we wanted to send a message. I think that message has been received. I think it’ll be a great matchup for us.”

Last year the Heat knocked out the top-seeded Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals on the way to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. This year's Heat vs. Bucks series opens Saturday in Milwaukee.

The Bucks, who are the No. 3 seed, are once again the favorite. The Heat finished No. 6 in the East.

