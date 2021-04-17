Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: `We Don't Deserve To Win'

Miami Heat end road trip with a 119-111 defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, their third straight loss

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has never had a problem about being frank when expressing his disappointment.

That's exactly what Butler did after the Heat's 119-111 loss Friday to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat ended their four-game road trip at 1-3, losing the final three games after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in the opener.

Butler, who had 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, was disappointed with the effort.

“We don’t deserve to win,” Butler said. “Whenever we take these teams lightly, we don’t do what we’re supposed to do on the defensive end, we just look bad as a whole, as a group, as a unit. It’s not good basketball.”

Forward Trevor Ariza finished with 21 points while Bam Adebayo added 17 and Goran Dragic 15. Their efforts were offset by the Heat allowing 23 second-chance points.

“Hell, if we want to go out there and guard somebody, and if we want to box out and rebound, it could be good,” Butler said. “If we don’t want to do that, and if we want to do what we’ve been doing for these past couple of games, we’ll be bad. I don’t know.

“It’s on us to figure it out. I can’t tell you which way we’re going to go. I don’t know what team is going to show up on any given night.”

The Heat return to action Sunday at home against the Brooklyn Nets.

