Miami Heat End Five-Game Losing Streak Against Minnesota Timberwolves

The Miami Heat defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-112 Friday night
The Miami Heat defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-112 Friday night

After ending a five-game losing streak to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, the Miami Heat can now turn their attention to the next challenge. 

They play the Boston Celtics Sunday and Tuesday. 

 “I like that we won," Heat guard Goran Dragic said. "I would still like to play better in some moments of the game. We’re happy with the win. It was a must win. Now we go on the road twice against Boston. Those are the crucial games of the season, so we’re going to have to bring our best game. This is basically playoffs for us. I want to win. I want to be back in the playoffs. That’s the most important thing.”

Guard Tyler Herro led the Heat with 27 points, including 6 3-pointers. Forward Jimmy Butler added 25 points while Goran Dragic had 23 and Bam Adebayo finished with 15. 

“We just need to find this groove, start stringing together these dubs and get into rhythm," Butler said. "I think that is what this whole thing is about. Playing the best basketball and the right time. We need to start doing that right now. We would like to finish games a little better.” 

