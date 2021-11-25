Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    Miami Heat's Road Woes Continue in Loss to Minnesota
    Miami Heat fall 113-101 to the Minnesota Timberwolves
    “The Miami Heat have played solid at home most of the season. 

    On the road, it's been a different story. That was evident after Wednesday's 113-101 loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat fell to 6-6 away from FTX Arena. 

    "When we’re at home, we play lights out," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "It’s electric. We’re having fun. But when we’re on the road, it’s like sluggish.”

    The Heat couldn't overcome a huge game from Timberwolves budding star Anthony Edwards, who finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds. It was Minnesota's fifth straight victory. 

    Adebayo led the Heat with 18 points while Duncan Robinson had 17 and Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each finished with 16. 

    The Timberwolves closed the game with an 11-2 run. 

    “It was a possession game until those last four minutes,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “and then bang, bang, bang with the threes. And we just weren’t able to overcome ... They made all the plays down the stretch."

    The game also changed when guard Kyle Lowry fouled with 5:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. 

    “It clearly changed things,” Spoelstra said. “The fourth and fifth foul happened so fast. In retrospect, I could have taken him out in the third quarter, but I thought we could manage it.”

    The Heat return to action Saturday at the Chicago Bulls. 

