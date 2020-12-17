Miami Heat's Moe Harkless Working on Every Facet of His Game

Miami Heat newcomer Moe Harkless says he wants to become a better all around player

Miami Heat newcomer Moe Harkless is starting to find comfort within the organization.

The next step is securing a role. The Heat are still trying to find a way to utilize Harkless, who was acquired last month during free agency.

“I’ve been able to play some different roles over my career,” Harkless said. “I think the main thing I’ve been having conversations with coach [Erik Spoelstra] about is elevating the level that I do everything at just trying to be great at everything I do. Whatever I’ve done at this point, just do more to be better. I’ve been just trying to give them everything I got and [Spoelstra] been trying to pull everything out of me.”

Harkless, who spent last season with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers, said he feels comfortable playing either forward positions. So far, he’s adapted well in his new environment. He had five points and two rebounds in Monday’s 114-92 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I think I fit pretty good,” Harkless said. “Obviously, we have to figure out how to make things work in harmony. But I think we’ll get there. I feel like we’re not far off from playing well. We didn’t have our whole team out there, either. I think I fit in really well still and I think as time goes on, it’s only going to be a better fit.”

