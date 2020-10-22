Study Places Miami Heat at Top of NBA Franchise Rankings

The Miami Heat may have finished second in the NBA Finals but they ranked No. 1 in at least one category.

According to to a study by the website bettingapps.org, the Heat will be the most exciting team to follow for the 2020-21 season. The formula was based on offensive ability, historical MVPs, stadium capacity, defensive prowess and beer prices.

Led by forward Jimmy Butler, the Heat were the surprise team of the NBA restart. After entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, the swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round, knocked out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals before defeating the Boston Celtics.

The Heat's bid for a fourth title in franchise history ended by falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals.

Part of the reason for the increased popularity was the rise of center Bam Adebayo, a first-time All-Star, and rookie guard Tyler Herro. Both became fan favorites during the postseason. Herro's appeal has grown so much the latest single by rapper Jack Harlow was recently named after him.

Herro, 20, became the youngest player to start in the Finals and scored in double-figures in every playoff game.

The Heat were followed in the rankings by the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, Bucks, Rockets, Lakers, Wizards, Celtics, 76ers and Cavaliers.

The 10 worst franchises were: the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.