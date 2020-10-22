SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Study Places Miami Heat at Top of NBA Franchise Rankings

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat may have finished second in the NBA Finals but they ranked No. 1 in at least one category. 

According to to a study by the website bettingapps.org, the Heat will be the most exciting team to follow for the 2020-21 season. The formula was based on offensive ability, historical MVPs, stadium capacity, defensive prowess and beer prices. 

Led by forward Jimmy Butler, the Heat were the surprise team of the NBA restart. After entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, the swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round, knocked out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals before defeating the Boston Celtics. 

The Heat's bid for a fourth title in franchise history ended by falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. 

Part of the reason for the increased popularity was the rise of center Bam Adebayo, a first-time All-Star, and rookie guard Tyler Herro. Both became fan favorites during the postseason. Herro's appeal has grown so much the latest single by rapper Jack Harlow was recently named after him. 

Herro, 20, became the youngest player to start in the Finals and scored in double-figures in every playoff game.  

The Heat were followed in the rankings by the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, Bucks, Rockets, Lakers, Wizards, Celtics, 76ers and Cavaliers.

The 10 worst franchises were: the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Wants to Fulfill Promise Made to Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra

Jimmy Butler says he believes the Heat can compete for an NBA championship next season

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra on Goran Dragic's Toughness

The Miami Heat have a decision to make about re-signing Goran Dragic in the offseason

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Jimmy Butler on Playing With the Miami Heat: `This is Where I Belong'

After falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler says he made the right decision to join the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Goran Dragic Hopes to Become an Even Bigger Mentor if he Returns to Miami for Another Season

Guard Goran Dragic is on an expiring contract but wants to remain in Miami

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Jimmy Butler Improves in All Facets in One Year With Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler says he grew as a player in his first season

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Erik Spoelstra Calls Miami Heat Season `Unprecedented'

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Orlando bubble experience will be remember for the rest of their lives

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Bid For a Championship Ends With Loss to Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6

A memorable Miami Heat season ends with loss to Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Even After Falling in Hole, the Miami Heat Never Lost Confidence

Down 3-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat realize they are just two wins from a championship

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Will Deal Fatigue Once the NBA Finals are Done

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler say he needs to play like Friday night the remainder of the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Readily Accepts Invite Back Into Rotation During NBA Finals

With Goran Dragic sidelined, Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn had the best postseason performance of his career in Game 5 of NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson