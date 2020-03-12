Miami Heat in holding pattern after NBA suspended season because of Coronavirus threat

All the Miami Heat can do now is wait.

The NBA is expected to have a conference call Thursday with all 30 teams regarding the league's decision to suspended the season because of coronavirus threats. Two players _ Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz _ have tested positive for the virus.

"I found out as I was walking to the locker room," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets. "Our locker room is still stunned. This is a very serious time. I think the league moved appropriately and prudently. We'll all just have to monitor this situation and see where it goes from here. I think this indicates where everything is right now ... It remains the same. Now, it's heightened even more."

As of Thursday, 38 people have died in the United States from the virus. There are 1,323 confirmed cases. The league acted once it learned Gobert was infected Wednesday night.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of (Wednesday's) schedule of games until further notice," the league released in a statement. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

In wake of the virus, the league restricted media access during pregame and post-game. Players were also not made available to speak to reporters after the game. There was talk of playing games without fans before the decision to suspend the season.

"I thought the first trigger would be potentially playing games without fans," Spoelstra said. "It just seemed like everyday there was a new development. That's why even before the game, I just said I was taking a step back just to monitor and wait for word from the league."

