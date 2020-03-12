InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat will be allowed to practice during league suspension

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat will at least be allowed to practice during the NBA's suspension of the season because of the coronavirus.

Games were halted Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, was infected with the virus. A day later, it was determined teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive.

According to the Toronto Star, the league has plans of suspending play for at least 30 days.

"I found out as I was walking to the locker room," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets. "Our locker room is still stunned. This is a very serious time. I think the league moved appropriately and prudently. We'll all just have to monitor this situation and see where it goes from here. I think this indicates where everything is right now ... It remains the same. Now, it's heightened even more."

As of Thursday, 38 people have died in the United States from the virus. There are 1,323 confirmed cases. The NBA was the first league to suspend play, with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Hockey League and the NCAA following suit. All the leagues either suspended or cancelled events because of the outbreak. Among the cancellations include the NFL calling off the league owners meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla. The NCAA also halted the majority of men's and women's conference tournaments. The PGA Tour will play events with no fan attendance.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat in holding pattern after NBA suspended season because of Coronavirus threat

The Miami Heat have to deal with suspension of games after Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Jae Crowder feeling right at home in Miami

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder expresses his appreciation for playing for the organization

Shandel Richardson

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat face the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro moving closer to a return

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro has missed the past 15 games because of a foot injury

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat closing in on securing postseason berth

The Miami Heat could know their playoff fate in the next two days

Shandel Richardson

NBA among leagues to restrict media access because of Coronavirus

The NBA, MLS, MLB and NHL will limit pregame and post-game media availability due to threat of Coronavirus

Shandel Richardson

A healthy Jae Crowder expected back for Wednesday's game against Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder likely to make return after one-game absence because of concussion

Shandel Richardson

Bam Adebayo finishes with another double-double in Heat's 100-89 victory against the Wizards

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has 27 points and 14 rebounds in win at Washington

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at Washington Wizards preview

The Miami Heat conclude their two-game road trip Sunday against the Washington Wizards

Shandel Richardson

Breaking franchise record a bittersweet moment for Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson breaks the franchise's single-season 3-point record in loss to New Orleans Pelicans

Shandel Richardson