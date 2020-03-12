Miami Heat will be allowed to practice during league suspension

The Miami Heat will at least be allowed to practice during the NBA's suspension of the season because of the coronavirus.

Games were halted Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, was infected with the virus. A day later, it was determined teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive.

According to the Toronto Star, the league has plans of suspending play for at least 30 days.

"I found out as I was walking to the locker room," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Wednesday's loss to the Charlotte Hornets. "Our locker room is still stunned. This is a very serious time. I think the league moved appropriately and prudently. We'll all just have to monitor this situation and see where it goes from here. I think this indicates where everything is right now ... It remains the same. Now, it's heightened even more."

As of Thursday, 38 people have died in the United States from the virus. There are 1,323 confirmed cases. The NBA was the first league to suspend play, with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Hockey League and the NCAA following suit. All the leagues either suspended or cancelled events because of the outbreak. Among the cancellations include the NFL calling off the league owners meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla. The NCAA also halted the majority of men's and women's conference tournaments. The PGA Tour will play events with no fan attendance.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich