NBA bans players from practice facilities starting Friday

Shandel Richardson

The NBA took its coronavirus preventive measures a step further by informing teams that practice facilities are off-limits beginning Friday.

Players had been allowed to train in arenas or team training venues for the past week while the league endures a 30-day suspension. It is the latest attempt to prevent the virus, which has affected the world, from spreading. As of Thursday, there were more than 11,000 coronavirus cases in the United States and nearly 150 deaths. There are more than 240,000 cases worldwide and nearly 10,000 deaths. 

The NBA's confirmed cases grew to eight when the Denver Nuggets announced Thursday afternoon someone within the organization had a positive test. Last Wednesday, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive, prompting the suspension. A day later, teammate Donovan Mitchell had a confirmed case. Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant is also among the infected.

"The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount," the Nuggets released in a statement. The Nuggets will continue to work in coordination with team physicians, public health officials and infectous disease experts while focusing on the health and safety of everyone in our community."

The NBA has released no updates on when the season would resume or if the remainder would be canceled. All major professional sports leagues have postponed their seasons. The NCAA canceled the women's and men's basketball tournaments.

