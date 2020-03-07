Road issues resurface in Miami Heat's 110-104 loss to New Orleans Pelicans

The Miami Heat have looked nearly invincible at home this season.

On the road, however, it's been the opposite. The Heat had their four-game winning streak halted Friday after a 110-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. They fell to 13-19 on the road and are the only team among the Eastern Conference's top five with a losing record away from home.

"We just got to figure out this road mentality," center Bam Adebayo said. "I don't have an answer for it. It's like when we get on the road, we expect energy just to happen. It's not. We've got to figure that out."

Guard Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Forward Duncan Robinson finished with 24 points and became the franchise's single-season lead in 3-pointers with 233. Guard Jrue Holiday led five Pelicans in double-figures with 20 points.

After an impressive four-game stretch that included a victory against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat returned to their poor play on the road. They trailed by 14 at halftime and were down many as 19 before falling short. The Heat play at the Washington Wizards Sunday before returning home for three straight.

"I just think it's our lack of urgency on the road," Butler said. "I think that's what it all comes down to. It's been like that all year. We're constantly saying we're going to fix it and we just lay an egg like we did in the first half.

