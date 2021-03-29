Miami Heat at New York Knicks Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4

VITALS: The Heat and Knicks meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. Miami won both previous matchups this season and with a win would sweep the series for the second time in three seasons. The Heat are 61-65 all-time versus New York during the regular season, including 34-18 in home games and 27-37 in road games ...Trevor Ariza has increased his point total in each game he has appeared in this season, scoring 14 in his last game ... Bam Adebayo has scored in double-figures in a career-long 32 straight games ... For the Heat, Udonis Haslem (health protocol), Kendrick Nunn (ankle), KZ Okpala (health protocol) and Victor Oladipo (head cold) are out. Goran Dragic (back) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Goran Dragic

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

KNICKS

G Elfrid Payton

G RJ Barrett

C Nerlens Noel

F Julian Randle

F Reggie Bullock

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “That’s why you just have to stay the course and really focus on what’s real. We’ve been doing more good things and taking this thing in a direction we want to offensively the last 6-8 weeks. The last 10 days it hasn’t been consistent, so that can skew your overall view on where the offense is going. We have to incorporate these guys and continue to play more to our strengths. Overall, we’re heading in the right direction.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com