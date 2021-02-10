Miami Heat Want to "Keep Building" on Recent Success

The Miami Heat have now won three straight games after defeating the New York Knicks Tuesday night

Now that the Miami Heat have found their winning touch, it becomes about sustaining it.

The Heat defeated the New York Knicks 98-96 Tuesday night in Miami, winning their third straight game. It is their longest winning streak of the season.

“Just keep building," center Bam Adebayo said. "This team is built off grit. We have grit. We are getting to that point where we can win close games and we have been showing it. We have to keep chipping away to try and become a perfect team to where we can play 48 minutes of Heat basketball, the right way.”

The Heat trailed by many as 10 in the third quarter before holding the Knicks to 14 points in the fourth. Forward Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 26 points and 10 assists while Kelly Olynyk added 20, including six 3-pointers. Adebayo also added 19 points and six rebounds.

“I just care about winning," Butler said. "Good defense, good offense, bad whatever. Just find a way to win the game. But I like how hard we’re playing. I think we can still go up another notch, second efforts, getting the ball when it’s on the floor or whenever it’s in the air. I think that’s who we are supposed to be and who we say that we are. We just have to get back to playing incredibly hard. We’re going to have to win some games just because we play hard.”

