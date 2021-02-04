Miami Heat Unable to Pinpoint One Reason for Offensive Struggles

At 7-14, the Miami Heat have a myriad of issues causing the struggles.

The defense is lacking. Injuries and illness have hampered continuity. But the latest woe is offense. The Heat say there isn't one reason for the problems, but here's a look at what some of the players are saying:

Center Bam Adebayo: “We are passing up open shots that we should shoot. We just have to keep building off of that and when we get an open shot, we have to take it.”

Guard Tyler Herro: “I think it is a new season, so we are just continuing to get better and trying to work things out. I am not really sure.”

“I think sometimes things don’t go as planned or as you would hope for. We can’t do anything but continue to come in here every day and try to strive to be better. That is all you can do. We are in the predicament we are in. We dug ourselves this hole and we have to get ourselves out.”

Forward Duncan Robinson: “It’s a combination of things. It’s not just one thing. It’s easy to point at missed shots or whatever. It’s more about just focusing on getting the right shots and getting stops so we can get out and go. It’s not just one thing. I think we all know we have to be better on both sides of the ball. You said it, we’ve had some offensive ruts this year. It’s pretty uncharacteristic. Like I said, it’s not just one thing and certainly not one person.”

