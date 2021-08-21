Offseason Moves Put Miami Heat in NBA's Top-Tier

The Miami Heat check in at No. 6 in SI.com's offseason power rankings

The Miami Heat were among the busiest teams during NBA free agency.

Among the acquisitions were All-Star guard Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) and champions P.J. Tucker (Milwaukee Bucks) and Markieff Morris (Los Angeles Lakers). Among the departures were Kendrick Nunn (Lakers), Goran Dragic (Raptors) and Precious Achiuwa (Raptors). Despite losing some key cogs, many around the league felt the Heat were one of the league's most improved teams. SI.com Michael Shapiro recently put together his offseason power rankings, with the Heat checking in at No. 6.

Perhaps Miami won’t blow the doors off teams in the regular season, but is there anyone that wants to take on this team in the playoffs," Shapiro wrote. "Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker are two of the league’s most dogged defenders at their respective positions, and the playmaking on the floor among Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo should alleviate some shooting concerns."

The only teams Shapiro ranked above the Heat were the Finals runner-up Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat may not have much star power as the Top Five but they should be able to remain competitive with their revamped roster.

"Duncan Robinson is back in the fold," Shapiro wrote. "Tyler Herro should benefit from less defensive attention. Brooklyn and Milwaukee still enter next year as the East favorites by a solid margin. Don’t tell that to [coach] Erik Spoelstra’s squad next summer."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com