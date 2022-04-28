Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Victor Oladipo On The Same Page

Despite perceived beef, Oldadipo and Butler are comfortable together on the court

The Miami Heat just finished defeating the Atlanta Hawks 4-1 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

In the last two victories in the series, guard Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler were key. Both players said was no truth to Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless saying  there was tension between them.

"[Butler] almost burned out [Heat coach Erik Spoelstra]," Bayless said recently.  What was it three weeks ago? And I told you it was a north-south moment for that team. So, I was told, [Butler's] got some personal issue that I do not know exactly what it is, with Victor Oladipo."

After the Heat's victory in Game 4, both players poked fun at Bayless' claim.

Butler ended his post-game press conference by saying, "Tell them how much I hate you" as the two sat beside each other. 

Oladipo, who scored 23 points in Tuesday's Game 5 win, then said, "Jimmy hates me, guys."

When it was time for Butler to address the comments, he said, “I’m always the bad guy, but that’s ok because bad guys are welcomed here in the Miami Heat organization.”

“I love my guys. As you can see, Vic was a huge part of us winning and it’s tough because he deserves to play," Butler said. "But that’s not my call, I don’t talk to anybody about it, and I always tell him, you be who you are. Stay aggressive because when your number is called and which it was, you see what happens.”

The Heat are now awaiting the winner between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors. 

