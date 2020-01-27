InsideTheHeat
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat Preview

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat (31-14) are No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat are a league-best 20-2 at home ... Guards Jimmy Butler (ankle), Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) and Goran Dragic (calf) are all questionable. Center Bam Adebayo (ankle) is probable. Justise Winslow is out for a ninth straight game because of back issues. Butler leads the Heat with 20.3 points, seven rebounds and 6.5 assists a game. Adebayo is averaging a career-high 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds. Both players are expected to be chosen as All-Star reserves on Thursday ... The Heat have won three straight in the series ... Goran Dragic, who missed most of last season after undergoing knee surgery, is having a breakout year in his first season as a reserve. He is averaging 15.8 points and five assists. It is his best showing since he made the All-Star Game in 2018 ... The Magic (21-26) have lost five of their last six games. They are just 8-15 on the road this season ... Evan Fournier leads Orlando with 19 points and 3.3 assists ... Forward Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.8 points and 11 rebounds ...The Magic, who fell against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, have lost six of the last seven games on the second night of a back-to-back ... This is the second meeting between the teams. The Magic won 105-85 Jan. 3 in Orlando behind Terrence Ross' game-high 25 points. 

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -4.5 

