Orlando Magic at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -14

VITALS: The Heat and Magic meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and have now earned victories in five of their last six matchups. The Heat are 70-56 all-time versus Orlando during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 32-32 in road games.. ... Guard Gabe Vincent finished second on the team in charges taken last season with 12. ... Tyler Herro posted a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench at IND on 10/23, becoming the first Heat reserve to ever score at least 30 points and grab at least 10 rebounds in a game ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out and Kyle Lowry (ankle) is questionable ...

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Cole Anthony

C Mo Bamba

F Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on Kyle Lowry's injury status: “Kyle’s been the guy, for what 16 years?” center Bam Adebayo said in the wake of Saturday’s 102-91 overtime road loss to the Indiana Pacers. “So he knows how to control the tempo, knows how to keep the pace. So when you’re missing that type of attribute, that’s going to leave a hole in our offense. So for us, we’ve just got to do a better job of staying cohesive, staying with pace, and just keep moving, getting in our triggers faster and making the easy plays.”

