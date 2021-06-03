Pat Riley Assesses the Miami Heat's Current Situation

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley comments for the first time since the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs

In his first comments since the Miami Heat swept in the first round by Milwaukee Bucks, team president Pat Riley said next season is simply about moving forward.

Riley spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since the ended. He covered a variety of topics, including free agency, sign and trades and how they plan to scout the combine despite not having a draft pick this summer.

"It's really how you deal with it," Riley said. "For the last 25 years, that's been the case. Regardless what has happened during the regular season or playoffs ... it's how you deal with it and how come back from it and how you adapt."

Riley said he is still confident of the team's nucleus. Despite the struggles of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Riley continues to trust their ability and views them as the same players who led them to the NBA Finals in 2020.

"I think we have a pretty good idea of where we're headed," Riley said. "Despite the result of the Milwaukee series ... this is where we are. We're ready to move forward. We know what we have to do. We know the position that we're in. We know we have the flexibility to go in a lot different directions ... We know what we have to do."

More from Riley's season-ending press conference will be posted later.

