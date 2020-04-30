InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

ESPN analyst Paul Pierce says Miami Heat not a contender yet

Shandel Richardson

A day after Miami Heat team president Pat Riley said he felt they were close to competing for an NBA title, ESPN analyst Paul Pierce thought otherwise.

On Thursday, Pierce said the Heat weren't among his list of contenders. He cited the lack of star power as the reason they are outside the group of top-tier teams. Pierce backed up his opinion by saying no team without a top five player had competed for a championship in the last 30 years except for the Detroit Pistons of the early 2000s.

"If the Miami Heat are close, then every team in the NBA is close," Pierce said while appearing on ESPN's The Jump. "You're close when you have a top five player playing on your team. That is the main ingredient ... No disrespect to Jimmy Butler. He's good but he's not on these other guys' level."

Riley had nothing but praise for the Heat when speaking about this season on a video posted on the team website. Before the coronavirus suspension, they had firm hold on the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Riley appeared confident in a core that features Butler, budding star Bam Adebayo and rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn.

“I don’t have much patience, you know me," Riley said. "And I want to build another championship team. And we’re close. Maybe we need another player, maybe we need less? I don’t know. The point is that we’re right there and we’re a contender, and I’m proud of that.”

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James expresses his support for the NBA returning this season

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James disputed a report that claimed league executives and agents want to cancel the remainder of the season

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro feels injury derailed his Rookie of the Year chances

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro fell out of Rookie of the Year race after midseason foot injury

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem delivers pizza to thank hospital workers for their efforts during coronavirus outbreak

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem visits with workers at Memorial Hospital West

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat president Pat Riley sees team headed in right direction

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley content with the progress made this season

Shandel Richardson

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2008, Erik Spoelstra replaced Pat Riley as head coach

It was 12 years ago Erik Spoelstra took over for Pat Riley as the Miami Heat's head coach

Shandel Richardson

Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon releases Dwyane Wade diss track

A rap song is the latest addition to the feud between Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade

Shandel Richardson

by

Cano76

Miami Heat and other NBA teams will have restrictions once workouts resume at practice facilities

The league announces practice facilities will open no sooner than May 8

Shandel Richardson

Pat Riley once called Dennis Rodman the most `ridiculous thing' ever in basketball

Former Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman had plenty of run-ins with the Miami Heat, mostly Alonzo Mourning

Shandel Richardson

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2010, Dwyane Wade realized he needed help

Ten years ago, a first-round loss to the Boston Celtics began the Miami Heat's pursuit of LeBron James and Chris Bosh

Shandel Richardson

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2014, LeBron James says there is no room for Donald Sterling

Six years ago, former Miami Heat star LeBron James criticized then-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling

Shandel Richardson