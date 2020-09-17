SI.com
Miami Heat Still In Search Of Perfect Game During Postseason

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is well aware of his team's dominance during the fourth quarter this postseason.

He'd just rather see it the previous three quarters instead of waiting until the end. Although the Heat have won nine of 10 in the playoffs and hold a 1-0 series against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, they are still searching for a complete game

"Some of the games have been close," Spoelstra said. "Some of the games we've been up, the other team came back. I would like to see us be able to compete heading into the fourth quarter where we're not in a double-digit deficit."

The Heat have been the most dominant team in the fourth quarter during the postseason, holding a 285-227 scoring advantage. They have only been outscored three times in the final 12 minutes.

Forward Jimmy Butler said it's a result of the team's strong conditioning program but wants it to spill into the early stages of games.

"I don't think it's just execution," Butler said. "I think we're in really, really, really good shape. Mentally, whenver you're not tired physically, you can concentrate. You can remember plays. You can do this, you can do that. We pride ourselves on that. As of late, we have been playing great basketball late. Now, we've just got to do it the entire game. We've yet to do that."

