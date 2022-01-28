Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Trying To Pull Off A Repeat

The veteran forward is positioning himself for a second run at an NBA title

After earning a title last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker now finds himself in a situation where he could possibly repeat in a different uniform.

Tucker has built his reputation in this league as a two-way player and has proven to be a valuable acquisition. It is no surprise the Miami Heat hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference when you consider the attitude Tucker has brought to the locker room.

Tucker knows what it takes to bring home a ring. He knows the importance of playing with guys who share the same selfless mentality.

“We all know each other, and we all have a common goal and it starts at the top with Jimmy [Butler],” Tucker said. “To me, he’s one of the most unselfish superstars in the NBA. He wants us all to succeed and play well. When you have that kind of unselfishness it makes it easy.”

While Tucker is mostly known for his defense and intangibles, he's also done it on the offensive end. He is coming off a 20-point performance in Wednesday's victory against the New York Knicks. He shot 7 of 9 from the field.

“Am I only getting a couple of shots a game, I agree," Tucker said. But (Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers) I might get one shot, but I still have to play the same way and do all the stuff that I do every single night for us to win. You have to keep that same energy.”

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4