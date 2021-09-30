September 30, 2021
Miami Heat's Acquisition of P.J. Tucker Shouldn't Be Underestimated

Tucker's experience should help the Heat in a variety of ways
No doubt, guard Kyle Lowry was the splash signing for the Miami Heat in the offseason. 

Lowry gives the Heat added star power and a proven winner. That doesn't mean the addition of forward P.J. Tucker should be overlooked. 

Actually, the move could end being just as important as the Lowry signing. Tucker brings the same championship pedigree as Lowry, both have NBA titles. 

In a short period, Tucker has also shown he is a perfect in Miami. 

“The way [P.J.] competes and puts himself out there just screams Miami Heat culture,” coach Erik Spoelstra. “He’s fierce, he’s tough, he’s edgy. Doesn’t give you an inch when competing against him. He’s been one of the best corner space three-point shooters in this league."

The Tucker signing should also quiet those who question why the Heat decided against retaining Jae Crowder before the start of last season. Crowder played a key role in the Heat advancing to the NBA Finals in 2020, where they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Tucker's take on Crowder comparisons? He doesn't have one. 

“Jae was Jae,” Tucker said. “I mean, Jae did what he did here. I’m a different player. I’m not Jae. I’m not trying to fill what Jae did. I’m trying to create what I do and bring my uniqueness to this team and build that. I feel like we had another team when Jae was here and guys have grown. Tyler [Herro] has grown, Duncan [Robinson] has grown, and everybody that was here before. I feel like it’s just another team and we’re different people.”

