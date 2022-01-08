Skip to main content
Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Making Impact as Mentor Among Younger Players

P.J. Tucker is being effective as a motivator to the Miami Heat's newcomers

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker is averaging eight points, 2.2 assists, and 5.6 rebounds. He is also shooting a career-high 46.2 percent from the 3-point line. 

But numbers have been the least of his impacts this season. In addition to his numbers, he has added a level of leadership for the younger players on the team. Tucker said he is taking full advantage. 

“You don’t get these opportunities,” said Tucker, who recently returned from injury this week. “These are the opportunities to get roles in this league. You’re on an audition every single night, and you gotta step up and help guys be able to win.” 

Rookie center Omer Yurtseven is among the players Tucker has influenced the most. Yurtseven has been a breakout player the past month, helping the Heat offset players who are out because of health protocols and injuries. 

Despite Yurtseven’s success on the team, Tucker continues to push him to establish his position on the Heat with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler out of the lineup. Tucker understands key absences means other members of the team must step up. 

“He’s just scratching the surface," Tucker said of Yurtseven. "I probably get on him more than anybody. I’m on him a lot because I think he can be really good.”

The Heat return to action Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns. 

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at ayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him Twitter @jaydenarmant

 

