Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Finds a Way to Give Back to the Community

The Miami Heat are missing the presence of forward P.J. Tucker because of a knee injury.

He won't have much of an impact on the court, however, his impact on the community remains.

Many know Tucker as the NBA's sneaker king, a fashion mogul in his own respect. Tucker recently shared with the media that he will be teaming up with Soles4Soles, a non-profit organization that collects unwanted shoes and clothing for the underprivileged.

Tucker is auctioning 100 pairs of game-worn shoes and has pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds to Soles4Soles in efforts to help the charity and it’s cause. In an interview with Bryan Kalbrosky of ForTheWin, Tuckers talks about the different ways he tries to give back:

“I probably give away two times more than I actually wear throughout the year," Tucker said in the interview. "I give shoes to different AAU teams and different organizations. We literally send shoes all the time, everywhere”

These auctions will also prove as an opportunity for sneakerheads from all over to get their hands and extremely rare sneakers.

“Different people will say different things," Tucker said. It’s some super rare pairs. But that might not be the style for some people. They may not like those shoes. There are some old, game-worn stuff people might remember. That’ll intrigue them for sure. But for me, I know there is a Diana Taurasi P.E. LeBron’s and most people probably have not seen them before”.

With his return to the court being placed on the back burner, PJ tucker will continue to serve his role as a leader to his teammates on the sideline.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com