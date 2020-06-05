InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

A quick adjustment for Miami Heat's inexperienced postseason players one of keys to success

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn went through the same experience as most rookie.

At some point this season, he hit the "wall" for first-year players.

"There was a time in the season where I felt my body had hit a wall and that’s just because I wasn’t used to playing that many games," Nunn said during a recent Twitter Q & A.

Now, Nunn and the rest of the young Heat players are preparing for the second stage. When the league resumes the season July 31 in Orlando, they will have eight games before things get real. Nunn, Tyler Herro, Derrick Jones Jr. and Duncan Robinson will compete in the playoffs for the first time.

The fact all four are key rotation players makes their postseason adjustment vital. Even the Heat's top young player, center Bam Adebayo, has just 77 minutes of playoff experience.

At 20, Herro is the youngest of the group. Before the league was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, he was still working his way back from a midseason foot injury that caused him to miss 15 games. Herro has never lacked confidence but the postseason can humble the inexperienced. Jones, 23, has just 45 starts in four seasons and was playing on a two-way contract before earning a guaranteed deal.

Nunn and Robinson could be the playoff wild cards because of their maturity. Even though classified as a rookie, Nunn spent last season with the Golden State Warriors' G League team. The 26-year-old Robinson, who also went undrafted in 2018, played four years in college.

