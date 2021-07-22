Is Finding A New Point Guard the Solution for the Miami Heat?

Bam Adebayo is stationed at the free throw line extended, facing the Miami Heat sideline with the shot-clock ticking down.

Jimmy Butler, who is not a great 3-point shooter or floor-spacer, is sitting in the corner.

As Duncan Robinson sprints from the wing to the top of the key for the dribble hand-off, the defense is predicting this route and basically gives him a line of scrimmage jab to eliminate him from the play. This leads to a discombobulated offensive possession and a poor shot as the shot clock expires.

Is the issue the lack of a half-court scorer in space? Were they lacking another big man that can run the DHO in those spots? Or was it the lack of a true offensive initiator? A point guard?

All indications point to the latter. The Heat have a clear path to fill that hole in this upcoming free agency, with guys like Kyle Lowry and Mike Conley being possibilities. Layers can be added to this with more complicated routes, such as restricted free agency with names like Lonzo Ball. Miami could also go the route of using young assets for an ascending guard like Collin Sexton.

The point is that they have options, but which of those possibilities fills the most holes? Sexton isn’t greatly improving the team’s play-making. This leads to the Heat’s focus staying consistent with paying Lowry or Conley a decent amount for the chance to compete in Butler’s window.

Either one of them can fulfill the role the Heat need to mend some of the team’s offensive struggles. It also allows the team’s stars to score the basketball freely. That conversation is headlined by Adebayo, due to his skill-set shining through the television screen on every level.

Respected players across the league know it, his teammates know it, and even close observers know that the scoring leap is on the horizon. What is the one thing that will allow him to be that guy everybody knows he will become? A point guard.

Of course, this wouldn’t be the only deal the Heat’s front office would be focused on, but clearly that’s where they will start. Adding a guy like Lowry doesn’t just propel Butler because of his close friendship status, but it puts their young centerpiece in the best possible position to be successful.

