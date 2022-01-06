Return of Max Strus Puts Miami Heat Back in Win Column

It was difficult for Miami Heat guard Max Strus to watch as the team struggled in the last two losses.

He was sidelined due to the NBA COVID-19 protocols, so he was eager when given another opportunity. Strus led the Heat with 25 points in a 115-109 victory Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“The shooting I’m not really worried about, obviously, off for seven, eight days," Strus said. "But I was more worried about my conditioning and just the pace of play, just getting back up to speed, but it only took me a couple of possessions and I felt right back to where I was before I was out.”

Strus' night was able to offset the Heat once again playing shorthanded. They were without Jimmy Butler, who is dealing with an ankle injury. They also lost guards Tyler Herro and Kyle Herro to ejections.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Lowry's ejection was more costly because it occurred in the first quarter after receiving two technical fouls. Herro was tossed in the final minute for an altercation with Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic.

Pulling out the victory was encouraging because the Heat are moving closer to getting healthy, especially with the looming return of center Bam Adebayo.

“We all kind of feel buoyed just by the guys will be coming back, whether it’s on this road trip or back after,” Heat coach Spoelstra said. “You just feel a sense that guys are getting healthier. That it’s right around the corner.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com