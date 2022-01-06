Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Return of Max Strus Puts Miami Heat Back in Win Column

Return of Max Strus Puts Miami Heat Back in Win Column

Behind Strus, Miami ends two-game losing streak against the Portland Trail Blazers

Behind Strus, Miami ends two-game losing streak against the Portland Trail Blazers

It was difficult for Miami Heat guard Max Strus to watch as the team struggled in the last two losses. 

He was sidelined due to the NBA COVID-19 protocols, so he was eager when given another opportunity. Strus led the Heat with 25 points in a 115-109 victory Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

“The shooting I’m not really worried about, obviously, off for seven, eight days," Strus said. "But I was more worried about my conditioning and just the pace of play, just getting back up to speed, but it only took me a couple of possessions and I felt right back to where I was before I was out.”

Strus' night was able to offset the Heat once again playing shorthanded. They were without Jimmy Butler, who is dealing with an ankle injury. They also lost guards Tyler Herro and Kyle Herro to ejections. 

USATSI_17459218_168389536_lowres
5
Gallery
5 Images

Lowry's ejection was more costly because it occurred in the first quarter after receiving two technical fouls. Herro was tossed in the final minute for an altercation with Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic. 

Read More

Pulling out the victory was encouraging because the Heat are moving closer to getting healthy, especially with the looming return of center Bam Adebayo. 

“We all kind of feel buoyed just by the guys will be coming back, whether it’s on this road trip or back after,” Heat coach Spoelstra said. “You just feel a sense that guys are getting healthier. That it’s right around the corner.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_17459234_168389536_lowres
News

Return of Max Strus Puts Miami Heat Back in Win Column

just now
USATSI_17407670_168389536_lowres
News

Return of Max Strus Should Provide a Lift for Miami Heat

19 hours ago
USATSI_17437853_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers

19 hours ago
USATSI_17449673_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

Jan 4, 2022
USATSI_17449650_168389536_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Offers Praise for Miami Heat Culture

Jan 4, 2022
USATSI_17449667_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Awaiting the Status of Injured Jimmy Butler

Jan 4, 2022
USATSI_17441291_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors Preview

Jan 3, 2022
USATSI_17427370_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat at Sacramento Kings Preview

Jan 2, 2022