Former Memphis Forward Precious Achiuwa Could Be a Perfect Fit With Miami Heat Because of Defensive Prowess

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat have always been a defense-first organization. 

So it makes sense former Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa is on the Heat's NBA draft radar. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Achiuwa is among the 10 players to conduct a pre-draft workout for the Heat.  

“I think defense is something I can bring to the table right away on an NBA team,” Achiuwa said. “Just watching the game and seeing how much they are picking on the weakest link on defense. I believe that’s one of my strengths.”

The 6-foot-9 Achiuwa averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds in his one season at Memphis but was mostly known for his defensive ability. He flourished despite the Tigers playing without projected No. 1 pick James Wiseman, who was suspended early before withdrawing from school. 

“My goal was to be able to put myself in the position where I could become a pro,” Achiuwa said. “That was one of the reasons I chose the University of Memphis … A lot of things happened last year. Every situation that happened really showed me that I could really thrive from adversity and find ways to be successful no matter what the outcome is.” 

Here are the Heat’s recent first-round picks:

2019 – Tyler Herro. Was a first-team All-Rookie selection and played a key role in the Heat coming within two wins of a championship. Started every game in the postseason and became the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game.

2017 – Bam Adebayo. Coming off his first All-Star season. Averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Established himself as one of the league’s best defenders.

2015 – Justise Winslow. Was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at midseason. Never could develop a consistent jumpshot but was among the team’s most versatile players before his departure.

