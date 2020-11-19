SI.com
Miami Heat Select Precious Achiuwa At No. 20 in First Round of NBA Draft

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat were looking for a complement to center Bam Adebayo. 

In Wednesday's NBA draft, they feel they found it by selecting Memphis Tigers big man Precious Achiuwa with the No. 20 pick. The 6-foot-9 Achiuwa averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds last season. A native of Nigeria, he left college after playing just one season. 

“We were looking for bigs like him that were quick, that were athletic, that could run, that can handle,” Heat team president Pat Riley said. “Obviously, he’s an explosive player, plays above the rim. We just were very, very impressed with him and he was in our wheelhouse and when we had an opportunity to draft him with his name still on the board we we’re very excited.

“We think we probably one of the most underrated players in the draft, and I think most likely -- you could argue this -- but the people debated that he may be the most athletic player in the draft.”

Here are the Heat’s recent first-round picks:

2019 – Tyler Herro. Was a first-team All-Rookie selection and played a key role in the Heat coming within two wins of a championship. Started every game in the postseason and became the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game.

2017 – Bam Adebayo. Coming off his first All-Star season. Averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists. Established himself as one of the league’s best defenders.

2015 – Justise Winslow. Was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies at midseason. Never could develop a consistent jumpshot but was among the team’s most versatile players before his departure.

