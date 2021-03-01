Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa Continues to Have an Immediate Impact

Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa has made improvements throughout the season.

After Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks, coach Erik Spoelstra gushed about Achiuwa's ability to bring energy off the bench. Achiuwa finished with 14 points and seven rebounds to help the Heat win their sixth straight game.

“That is what we want," Spoelstra said. "We don’t want him to pace. We want everyone to make the most of their minutes. You have to really make an impact. With him, they were short bursts of three-to-four minutes.”

Heat center Bam Adebayo has served as a mentor for Achiuwa for most of the season. Both players came out of college with similar skill sets. Adebayo, who is in his fourth year, has already become an NBA All-Star and the Heat are hoping for the same results with Achiuwa.

“I’m proud of my young bro. I call him my little brother for a reason. That’s how it’s supposed to be. I walk off the court, he walks on with the same amount of energy and intensity. He played to that level that I wanted him to play to. I’m going to keep being in his ear and keep building. That’s what it’s all about. We’re in this phase of [where] O.G. [Udonis Haslem] is kind of my vet. U.D. wants me to be his vet. I don’t know how that works along the tree, but that’s just how it is.”

The Heat, who are 17-17, return to the court Tuesday against the Hawks at home.